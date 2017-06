Another crash on the Big Island Wednesday afternoon left a man in serious condition.

Officials say the 27 year-old driver lost control of his vehicle near mile marker 13 on the Daniel K Inouye Highway, formerly known as Saddle Road.

The man suffered serious injuries and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Video obtained by Hawaii News Now shows the car flipped on the side of the road.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

