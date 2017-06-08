Driver, passenger swims away OK after car drives into ocean in Nanakuli

A 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman escaped with little injuries after their car somehow ended up in the ocean off Farrington Highway in Nanakuli.

The accident happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Both occupants of the car were able to get out and swim safely to shore, officials said.

Paramedics assessed the pair and took them to the hospital in stable condition.

Crews were able to remove the car from the water sometime Wednesday night.

It is unclear what caused the accident.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.