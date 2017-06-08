Upwards of 50K people expected to greet Hokuela upon her return

Hawaii residents are preparing for a historic homecoming as Hokulea and Hikianalia's journey comes to an end.

Upwards of 50,000 people are expected at the welcome home ceremony at Ala Moana Regional Park and Magic Island on June 17.

The voyaging canoes are in Hawaii waters after travelling to approximately 23 countries and territories, more than 150 ports, and about 40,000 nautical miles around the globe.

"We're welcoming everyone. We don't want people to not come. We want people to come and feel the presence," Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said.

With the massive homecoming comes closures.

The Magic Island parking lot will be off-limits from June 15 till June 17. The "keyhole parking area" next to McCoy pavilion tennis courts will be also be closed from June 17-21.

Normally, parking is allowed is on the makai lane of Ala Moana Blvd on Saturdays, however, it will be prohibited on the Saturday of the homecoming event. The tennis courts will also be closed.

"For those who can, we would like to ask people to consider taking the bus here. There are 21 routes of service to Ala Moana center. Or consider car sharing, car pooling, getting dropped off here, taking a bike or walking if you can," Department of Transportation Services Deputy Director Jon Nouchi said.

Because of all the parking restrictions, there will be paid parking at the Hawaii Convention Center for $10 per day from 7:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. There will be free parking at McKinley High School from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Shuttles services will be available from those locations.

A large swell is expected next Saturday, but Master Navigator Nainoa Thompson said they are staying positive

"I'm an old guy. Been around the world. Overall, Hawaii has the best watermen in the world and they're gonna be here that morning, the very best in the world," said Thompson.

While city and county employees are prepping on their end, everyone else is being ask to learn an 'oli, or chant, to help welcome Hokulea home.

