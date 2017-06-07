Report: 64 of Hawaii's bridges 'structurally deficient'

A new report finds infrastructure in the United States is deficient and, in some cases, unsafe.

Hawaii proves no exception.

The 2017 report from the American Society of Engineers gave infrastructure in the United States a grade of "D+."

U.S. bridges, in particular, need some work and experts are noticing.

The report found that 64 of Hawaii's more than 1,000 bridges are "structurally deficient."

Among them: the Nimitz Highway bridge over Kapalama Canal.

The report also found that it costs each Hawaii driver $708 per year to drive on un-repaired roads, and that 39 percent of all roads in the state are in "poor condition."

Tim Sakahara, public information director for the state Department of Transportation, said system preservation is key.

“It doesn’t make sense to build new roads if we can’t maintain the ones we already have," he said.

