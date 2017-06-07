WATCH: Latest traffic, weather and news updates from HNN Sunrise

HNN is broadcasting fired FBI Director Jim Comey's testimony to Congress on KGMB, KHNL and online starting at 4 a.m. Thursday.
On a computer? Watch the testimony live here.
Mobile users: Watch the coverage here.
On the Sunrise Facebook page, we'll bring you local news, traffic and weather updates -- every 15 minutes starting at 5 a.m.! You do not need to refresh your browser, the updates will start every 15 minutes.
