New DOE superintendent: Let's make schools about kids again

Hawaii mental health professionals argue that the state has failed to provide hundreds of students with autism a treatment that they're entitled to.More >>
Hawaii mental health professionals argue that the state has failed to provide hundreds of students with autism a treatment that they're entitled to.More >>
A Campbell High School teacher is facing heat after after sending an email to faculty members in which he said he would refuse to teach children who are in the United States illegally.More >>
A Campbell High School teacher is facing heat after after sending an email to faculty members in which he said he would refuse to teach children who are in the United States illegally.More >>
More Hawaii high school students are earning college credits before graduating. But the percentage of Hawaii graduates who actually went to college didn’t budge in 2015, a new report shows.More >>
More Hawaii high school students are earning college credits before graduating. But the percentage of Hawaii graduates who actually went to college didn’t budge in 2015, a new report shows.More >>
Get the latest on public and private education in the islands here.More >>
Get the latest on public and private education in the islands here.More >>
The first 100 owners of Park Lane -- the brand new, luxury condominium near Ala Moana Center -- will begin moving in this week.More >>
The first 100 owners of Park Lane -- the brand new, luxury condominium near Ala Moana Center -- will begin moving in this week.More >>