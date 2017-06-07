Sacramento man sentenced for trafficking drugs, guns to Hawaii

This undated photo shows crystal meth collected by law enforcement authorities as part of investigations. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)

A 28-year-old Sacramento was sentenced to eight years behind bars Wednesday for trafficking drugs to Oahu and selling firearms.

Algernon Tamasoa, 28, was one of dozens arrested last year as part of massive crystal methamphetamine investigation. In January, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and dealing firearms without a license.

According to federal court documents, Tamasoa was purchasing high quality meth in California that was to be sold for a large profit in Hawaii. He also sold nearly a dozen assault rifles to an undercover agent.

The firearms Tomasoa was charged with selling were high-velocity assault weapons with bullets that could go through walls, doors and bulletproof vests.

Two of the 11 were untraceable.

Tomasoa's co-defendants Epati Malauulu, John Ortiz, and Francisco Poloai, were also charged in the drug conspiracy case in Hawaii.

Malauulu was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Ortiz was sentenced to 10 years in prison. And Poloai’s trial is scheduled for late September.

In addition to the four, 44 other defendants were charged in Northern California.

This isn't Tomasoa's first run-in with the law. In 2015, he was arrested and charged for conspiracy to deal firearms without a license, dealing firearms without a license and possession of an unserialized firearm. Two years ago, he was released on bond.

The case was the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Fairfield Police Department, the Vallejo Police Department, the San Francisco Police Department, the Honolulu Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies.

