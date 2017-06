State and county firefighters are working to put out a large brush fire on Oahu's north shore.

The flames began around 11 a.m. Wednesday just above Waialua High and Intermediate School.

The Honolulu Fire Department's Air 1 chopper is assisting in fighting the fire.

No homes are threatened by the flames.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

