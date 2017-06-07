YWCA Leader Luncheon to honor Architects Hawaii CEO, Bettina Mehnert

In the 70-year history of Architects Hawaii, Bettina Mehnert been the firm's first female principal, director, COO and now President and CEO since 2013.



Leaders in Hawaii's business and non-profit community call Mehnert a born trailblazer, top-notch executive, exceptional design professional and tireless contributor to the community.

She moved from her native Germany to Hawaii in 1988 armed with graduate degrees, but speaking virtually no English.

With pure determination, she worked her way up to head the firm.

From the bird's eye view of the Pacific Guardian Center, which was designed by Architects Hawaii, Mehnert shows how the firm's projects dot Oahu's landscape including the John A. Burns School of Medicine, Walgreens on Keeaumoku, Aulani, the Symphony Honolulu, but she takes personal credit for none of them. It's a team approach in her management style which is seen in the open layout of the office. There's group space in areas traditionally reserved for prime corner office spots and Mehnert's desk is next to everyone else's.

"They say you are the CEO and you need to have your own office and that would be completely wrong... We all work in teams and we all are in this together. We should all sit together," she said.

In 2016, Mehnert received a prestigious FAIA award by the American Institute of Architects which honors notable contributions to the advancement of architecture.

She and her firm also give back. Recently Aloha United Way renovated its headquarters thanks to Architects Hawaii's 1% program where the company donates its services to community organizations.

"A successful business means you have the opportunity to contribute to the community," said Mehnert.



Throughout her career, Mehnert has penetrated the glass ceiling while nurturing her family and the next generation of leaders.