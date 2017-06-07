Kaiser Permanente offers new approach to treatment of pediatric diabetes

Pediatric Type 1 Diabetes is a disease that can affect the entire family. But when a child is diagnosed with it, it can be especially hard on the child and parents.

At Kaiser Permanente's new multidisciplinary pediatric diabetes clinic, father James Cadiz Junior hangs out with his son, 4 year old JD.

JD was diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes when he was a year and 9 months old.

Now, Kaiser Permanente is also making it easier for families, like the Cadiz family, to go through treatment all in one location.

"The way we do it here is we bring a patient to our clinic and we gather all the specialist in one place and that way the child can see all the specialists in one visit." Dr. Melanie Shim M.D., a pediatric endocrinologist with Kaiser said.

The new clinic is part of Kaiser's strategy for integrated, coordinated and convenient medical care.

"We actually have them in exam rooms and we rotate through, so Dr. Shim comes through; I come through, so does the social worker and the dietician." said Shannon Young, a Certified Diabetes Educator with Kaiser Permanente.

Before Kaiser opened their new clinic two months ago, the Cadiz family often had to make multiple visits to multiple doctors. It was time consuming and exhausting.

"Living with type 1 diabetes is not easy," James said, "It wears on you, but over time you learn how to do certain routines, certain things, to make life easier."

Another benefit of the clinic is that these young patients find out they're not alone in facing the autoimmune disease.

"Bringing families together in this clinic is really important too because it allows the kid at all different ages to connect with other kids that have similar issues."

Dr. Shim says in Hawaii there are about 400 children with type 1 diabetes. Kaiser's new clinic is the first in the state to offer this new and innovative approach.

