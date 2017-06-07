UH basketball assistant coach Chris Acker leaves for Boise State

The University of Hawaii posted a job application for an assistant men's basketball coach last Tuesday, in anticipation of Chris Acker's departure from the Rainbow Warriors program. It became official today as Acker was officially introduced as an assistant at Boise State.

"We want to congratulate Chris on his new position," UH head coach Eran Ganot said. "Chris has played a pivotal role in our program's success and his efforts have allowed us to get where we’re at today. We're extremely grateful for his contributions, particularly in developing our student-athletes both on and off the court. As good as he is as a coach, we'll miss him most as a person. We wish him—as well as Jen and their two boys—all the best in this next chapter of their lives."

In his two seasons at UH, Acker oversaw the Rainbow Warriors defense and was instrumental in player development. The search for his replacement on Ganot's staff is ongoing.

"In the meantime, we look forward to completing our staff in the near future and are excited about getting our team ready for a great 2017-18 season," Ganot said.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.