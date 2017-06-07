Analysis: Rents in Honolulu rose faster in May compared to other cities

Honolulu remains one of the most expensive U.S. cities to live, with rents nearly double the nation’s median rent prices, a new analysis concludes.

In May, according to rental website Apartment List, Honolulu rents increased by .4 percent, which is a higher rate compared to other cities.

Last month, Honolulu’s median rent for a one-bedroom unit was $1,590. The median rent for a two-bedroom was $2,110, Apartment List said.

The firm also said that Honolulu’s rental prices have increased by 1.3 percent compared to this time last year.

Housing experts said that if rental prices continue to rise, more people will be forced to seek other places to live.

“It’s a matter of people wanting to have their own place, they want something to call their own,” Honolulu Realtor Sue Ann Lee said. “It comes down to affordability, anything downtown will cost more if you buy or rent, so then you see people go out further because it is less expensive.”

So, what does a unit at the median rent in Honolulu look like? Here's a peek:

This is a one-bedroom condo available for rent in downtown Honolulu. The 490 square foot, one-bedroom, one-bath units includes one parking space and does not allow pets. The price — $1,600 a month.

This two-bedroom condo is also available for rent in downtown Honolulu. At 993 square feet, the unit includes water, sewer, basic cable television, and a covered parking spot. This unit is for rent at $2,200 a month.

