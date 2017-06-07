Programming note: Comey testimony on TV, Sunrise on Facebook Live

Special coverage of former FBI director James Comey's testimony to Congress will be carried on KGMB, KHNL and on the main Hawaii News Now Facebook page Thursday morning starting at 4 a.m. Hawaii time.

As a result, Sunrise will not be on the air, but will be available via Facebook Live updates on the Hawaii News Now - Sunrise page every 15 minutes starting at 5 a.m.

Sunrise will return to television when the special reports are done.

Sunrise will also be available on KFVE at 8 a.m.

