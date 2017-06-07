Big Island police investigating fatal car crash in Paauilo

Police on Hawaii Island have closed a portion of Highway 19 in Paauilo to investigate a fatal car crash.

The incident happened about 9:05 a.m. when a sedan crossed the center line and hit a truck headed northbound.

An SUV behind the sedan was also involved in the crash.

Police said an occupant of the sedan was ejected from the vehicle, and died at the scene.

Two people in the SUV were injured.

Northbound motorists are advised to take Pohakea Road, to Paauilo Mauka Road, to Ka'apahu Road, to Kalaniai Road, to Kalopa Road and then back onto Highway 19.

Drivers traveling in the opposite direction can detour using the same roads in reverse.

Police say the highway will be closed for several hours as authorities conduct their investigation.

