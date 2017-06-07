Kitchen Creation: Island Maui Nui Venison Ragu, Hand Cut Pappardelle, Nalo Arugula pesto, Gorgonzola

In September 1959, the Department of Land and Natural Resources introduced five axis deer from the island of Lana?i to the island of Maui to be managed for game hunting. In July 1960, four additional deer were again released by the state, at Ka?ono?ulu Ranch, near the 1959 release site. It's estimated that there are currently 30,000-50,000 deer on the island of Maui with significant growth expected over the next several decades. Maui Nui Venison is sourced from truly wild axis deer, deer that have roamed unrestricted by fences their entire lives from windswept grasslands to cloud forests, deer that are truly free until the moment they are harvested under strict USDA inspection.

The Hawaiian Islands offer perhaps the world's most ideal conditions for the cultivation and harvesting of venison. With year round temperate climates, zero predators and an abundance of lush grasses and forage, this stress free environment affords a lifestyle that can be both seen and tasted in the exceptional characteristics of Maui Nui Venison.

Originating in India, axis deer were introduced to the Hawaiian islands in the late 1800's. The largest of the tropical deer species, axis deer have evolved in Hawai'i without the stresses of seasons, migrations and predators resulting in less then 1% intra-muscular fat and a subtle, full flavored taste when compared to any other venison on the market today.

Maui Nui Venison Ragu, Pappardelle, Nalo Arugula Pesto, Gorgonzola

Serves 4

5 tbsp. Olive oil, extra virgin

2 tbsp. Butter

¾ cup Carrot, minced

1 cup Onion, minced

¾ cup Celery, minced

3 ea. Garlic cloves, sliced

1 small sprig Rosemary, fresh

1 lb. Maui Nui Venison, ground

½ cup Bacon, minced

1 cup Milk, whole

1 cup Dry red wine

2 cups San Marzano tomatoes, crushed

Salt & Pepper to taste

Shredded Parmesan cheese as needed

Gorgonzola crumbles as needed

1 cup Arugula

PESTO

½ cup Sweet Basil, fresh, leaves only

1 tbsp. Pine nuts, toasted

1 ea. Garlic clove, peeled & crushed

Extra virgin olive oil as needed

1 package Pappardelle pasta

DIRECTIONS

In a heavy bottom saucepan, on medium heat cook the celery, carrots, garlic and onions in the olive oil and butter until soft.

Turn up the heat to high & add the meats, sauté until browned stirring frequently to avoid sticking.

Add the tomato, milk, red wine and rosemary sprig. Simmer on low heat for about an hour and season with salt & pepper to taste.

Prepare the pesto by combining the last 4 ingredients with a little salt, pepper & Parmesan in a small food processor or mortar and pestle with enough olive oil to make a loose paste.

Cook the pappardelle to the package instructions reserving some of the hot pasta water to add back in.

Toss the pasta in pesto adding back a little water to loosen.

Divide pasta among 4 bowls, top with Venison ragu, gorgonzola & Parmesan cheeses.

