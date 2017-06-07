Kupuna Achievers: Arkie Koehl

According to MADD, every two minutes, a person is injured in a drunk driving accident. That's why our next achiever dedicates much of his time to making sure our roadways are safe. After retiring from an advertising career, Arkie Koehl became passionate about volunteering for MADD. According to the national highway traffic safety administration, on average, two in three people will be involved in a drunk driving crash in their lifetime. The more statistics he learned, the more he wanted to change the odds for the better.

His efforts have paid off over time, but he keeps going no matter what. And hopes he can inspire our younger generation to do the same.

