The Gay Men’s Chorus of Honolulu presents “Let’s Be Perfectly Queer” - A Summer Concert

Honolulu’s most eagerly awaited summer tradition, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Honolulu concert, will once again come alive on stage in “Let’s Be Perfectly Queer” at the Hawaii Theatre Center on Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 5:30pm. The Gay Men’s Chorus of Honolulu is Hawaii’s first and only openly gay musical performance organization. They promise a memorable evening for all performing arts patrons. Their diverse audience experiences entertainment in the unique style for which this chorus is known: heartfelt performances, quality voices, masterful arrangements, creative choral-ography, touching moments, joyful laughter, local flavor and camp!

Tickets are available at the Hawaii Theatre Box Office at 1130 Bethel Street Honolulu, HI 96813, by phone at (808)528-0506, or online at www.hawaiitheatre.com. Discounts are available for current HTC Members, Seniors (62+), Military and Students (with valid ID). Special offers for 2017 Season Tickets, the “Family” Four-Pak, and Groups of 10 are available in person at the Box office or via phone.

