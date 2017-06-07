Billy V: James Corden returns home, local girl takes on the 'World of Dance'

Late night talk show host James Corden returned home and is now taking the U.K. by storm - literally stopping London traffic to film scenes for his "Late Late Show". You can see he's dressed as everyone's favorite nanny "Mary Poppins" - singing songs from the classic. Cordon says he hopes he's not disrupting traffic or angering drivers too much. The group's only running into the streets to perform the numbers during red lights!

Yesterday, we shared some of Teri Okita's interview with James Corden. We asked her how it was. She wrote back saying that it was "Super fun!" She sent us a photo after watching the taping of his show with Nicole Kidman and Kit Harrington. Teri also took this selfie with Corden's parents and "Auntie Marilyn." His parents have become famous for their guest spots. He says he sees them more often now that he's in Los Angeles than he did when he lived in the U.K., because they'll come out and visit for weeks at a time versus seeing them occasionally on the weekends.

A 9-year-old Kapolei girl is busting out some big moves on national television. That's Ke'a Peahu and her crew, "The Lab." Their performance got rave reviews from the judges on last night's episode of "World of Dance." They are vying for a chance to win 1 million dollars. Kea's group is competing in the junior division, for dancers under 18 years old. The competition is still going on right now on KHNL. Each team is judged on performance, technique, choreography, creativity and presentation. Kea's co-dancers from Hypersquad that are also on the show were here on Sunrise just a couple of weeks ago. Kea's no stranger to the national spotlight, dancing with Justin Bieber and being on Ellen.

