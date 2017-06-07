Report: Hawaii has highest percentage of multiracial, multiethnic infants

Hawaii has the highest percentage of multiracial or multiethnic infants in the nation, a new report says.

According to the report released by the Pew Research Center, it found that 44 percent of Hawaii’s infants are multiracial or multiethnic.

Overall in the U.S., 14 percent of infants are multiracial or multiethnic, nearly triple the amount from 1980, according to the report that analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The next highest states were Oklahoma and Alaska at 28 percent, while the lowest states were North Dakota, Maine, Mississippi and West Virginia at 6 percent.

The data includes children less than 1 year old whose parents are each of a different race. The analysis focused on infants living with two parents because census data for race and ethnicity of parents is only available for those living in the same home.

Among all multiracial and multiethnic infants living with two parents in the U.S., the largest portion, 42 percent, have one parent who is Hispanic and another who is white.

Only 14 percent have one parent who is white and another who is Asian.

Pew also found that the percentage of interracial marriages has grown from 7 percent in 1980 to 17 percent in 2015.

