Search for suspects continues after HPD officer stops home invasion in Kaneohe

A 41-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after an off-duty Honolulu police officer stopped home invasion in Kaneohe, but several other suspects are still on the loose.

Police arrested Frank Jessie Moreno on suspicion of first-degree robbery, first-degree unauthorized entry and first-degree impersonating a law enforcement officer.

It happened around 9 p.m.

The officer, who lives close to the scene on Waikaluapoko Loop, confronted the suspects, according to sources.

The suspects, who posed as law enforcement officers, threw the stolen items and ran.

Moreno was arrested, but the others managed to get away.

The Special Services Division, or SWAT, Air 1 and multiple patrol officers searched the area for hours trying to find the others. The hunt continues Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.

This story will be updated.

