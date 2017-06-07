Many prepare for Hokulea's return by learning traditional Hawaiian 'oli

(Image: Polynesian Voyaging Society) HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -
As the voyaging canoe Hokulea makes her long-awaited return to Hawaii on June 17, the community is already getting ready for a traditional Hawaiian welcome home.
When Hokulea came home from the original voyage in 1976, thousands turned out to cheer, but there was no welcome ‘oli, or traditional Hawaiian chant. The revitalization of the Hawaiian language had just begun and only a small amount of the population spoke it.
But turning the page to 2017, thousands can now speak and chant in Hawaiian – and hearing ‘oli has become common, so much so that people are now gathering to practice for Hokulea’s arrival.
Plenty of workshops, sponsored through the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ community outreach department, are being held on all islands to teach students the mele that will be sung in unison to welcome home the voyaging canoe.
Hula halau, canoe paddlers, wayfaring community and people who just want to learn have been coming out to learn and practice.
Here’s the class schedule:
Wednesday 6/7/17
5 p.m.
Maili Beach Park
87-021 Farrington Hwy
Waianae, HI 96792
Tuesday 6/13/17
6 p.m.
Papakolea Community Center
2150 Tantalus Dr
Honolulu, HI 96813
Wednesday, 6/14/17
6 p.m.
Na Lama Kukui – Second Floor
Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board Room
560 N Nimitz Hwy
Honolulu, HI 96817
Thursday 6/15/17
7 p.m.
Waialua Community Association Gym
66-434 Kamehameha Hwy
Haleiwa, HI 96712
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.