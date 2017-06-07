Many prepare for Hokulea's return by learning traditional Hawaiian 'oli

As the voyaging canoe Hokulea makes her long-awaited return to Hawaii on June 17, the community is already getting ready for a traditional Hawaiian welcome home.

When Hokulea came home from the original voyage in 1976, thousands turned out to cheer, but there was no welcome ‘oli, or traditional Hawaiian chant. The revitalization of the Hawaiian language had just begun and only a small amount of the population spoke it.

But turning the page to 2017, thousands can now speak and chant in Hawaiian – and hearing ‘oli has become common, so much so that people are now gathering to practice for Hokulea’s arrival.

Plenty of workshops, sponsored through the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ community outreach department, are being held on all islands to teach students the mele that will be sung in unison to welcome home the voyaging canoe.

Hula halau, canoe paddlers, wayfaring community and people who just want to learn have been coming out to learn and practice.

Here’s the class schedule:

Wednesday 6/7/17

5 p.m.

Maili Beach Park

87-021 Farrington Hwy

Waianae, HI 96792



Tuesday 6/13/17

6 p.m.

Papakolea Community Center

2150 Tantalus Dr

Honolulu, HI 96813



Wednesday, 6/14/17

6 p.m.

Na Lama Kukui – Second Floor

Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board Room

560 N Nimitz Hwy

Honolulu, HI 96817



Thursday 6/15/17

7 p.m.

Waialua Community Association Gym

66-434 Kamehameha Hwy

Haleiwa, HI 96712

