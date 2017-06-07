Forecast: Moderate trade winds and plentiful sunshine

Moderate trade winds are now expected today through Thursday. Speeds will be 10-20 mph with lighter winds forecast for Friday and the weekend.

High clouds will filter today's morning sun, but skies will be clearer by lunchtime. Look for a few passing showers, mainly windward and mauka.

High today in Honolulu will be 86 degrees.

Small surf all around. Small pulses both town and country are likely starting Thursday.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

