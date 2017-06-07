Pa'u units prepare thousands of flowers for Kamehameha Day Parade

Putting together a pa'u unit for a floral parade is no small task.

It's the week of the 101st annual Kamehameha Day Parade, and pa'u princesses and their ohana are working tirelessly to transform hundreds of flowers into stunning lei.

Pa'u riders and volunteers worked well into the night at Makakilo Elementary all week to finish bundling, sewing and prepping the lei.

Planning for the event began months in advance.

"We got our islands in October, November. So that's when we really started planning it out," Lanai pa'u princess 'Oaka'ena Krikland said.

To pull the feat off, riders plan fundraisers, lei making days and horseback practices in the months leading up to a parade.

"It is a whole family, volunteer kind of effort in order to make this preparation (a success) in contributing to Kamehameha," Kauai pa'u unit volunteer Loretta Kaeo said.

For the parade, the Kauai unit is hand stringing an estimated 5,000 sea grapes to resemble the Garden Isle's mokihana berry. Each of the female attendants will wear a 1,000 strand lei in the parade, plus additional strands for the island's princess.

Kirkland and her unit dyed over 700 corn husks in bright orange and yellow to use for their horse and rider leis.

The art of pa'u dates back to the early 1800's. Hawaiian royalty would ride to different events on horseback and would use a pa'u, or long skirt, to protect their finer clothes from getting dirty during the trip.

Over the years, it has evolved to the pageantry it is today.

"It's not just about the horses and the lei," Kirkland said. "When you're out on the road and you see all the people out there -- you see your family, your friends -- and then you see the hard work you put into it, and it's just beautiful."

The 101st annual Kamehameha Day floral parade will begin at Iolani Palace on Saturday, June 9 at 9 a.m.

Roads will be closed as the parade goes through Honolulu, and ends at Kapiolani Regional Park. A ho'olaulea, or celebration, will follow.

On Friday, June 8, the Kamehameha I statue will be draped in lei following a ceremony honoring the respected chief of the islands.

That ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. at the King Kamehameha statue at Ali'iolani Hale.

