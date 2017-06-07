Iosia named to U.S. Women's Junior National Training Team

As Norene Iosia prepares for her sophomore season at the University of Hawaii, she'll have a lot of eyes on her. From Rainbow Wahine fans curious how the team will fare after Dave Shoji's retirement, and from her new head coach, Robyn Ah Mow Santos, one of the most accomplished setters there is. That's not to say Iosia can't handle pressure.

Tuesday it was announced that the UH setter had made the U.S. Women's Junior National Training Team. Iosia was one of 16 on the roster that will be narrowed to 12 ahead of the FIVB Women's U20 World Championship in Mexico next month.

As a freshman, the California native appeared in all 29 matches for the Rainbow Wahine, starting 26 at setter. She was named to the all-Big West First-Team and all-conference freshman team.

The U.S. Women's Junior National Team will train at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs July 2-12. The tournament will take place July 14-23.

