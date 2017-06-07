Former Kapolei raceway becomes illegal, potentially toxic, dump site

It's not easy to spot this illegal dump site in Kapolei.

Just beyond a construction site near Campbell Industrial Park’s Makaole Street and through rugged brush on what used to be the Hawaii Raceway Park, tons of household garbage, green waste and used construction materials have been accumulating on 43 acres of vacant state land.

"It's one of the largest (illegal dump sites) and as I've said it's one of the worst," said environmental activist Carroll Cox. "Dumping of all types, construction debris, personal home items, tires, glass, paint, oils."

A piles of old tires and worn-down asphalt are reminders that the land was once used for a raceway.

But environmental activist Carroll Cox said that much of the trash is construction-related, dumped by people who want to avoid paying tipping fees at landfills.

When Hawaii News Now visited the site Tuesday afternoon, a wet bucket of red paint was found alongside and containers of Spackle that had not yet hardened, indicating that they were recently dumped.

Hundreds of truckloads of green waste appear to have been brought there months ago.

Cox said some of the material might be toxic.

"A bigger issue is the possible ... presence of asbestos containing materials, tiles and roofing," Cox said.

The property is owned by the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. They said they did a clean up last year. But that didn’t stop the illegal dumping.

Businesses in the area said that the DHHL isn't doing enough to stop the illegal activity.

"They know this goes on but you don't see any locked gates, any monitoring," said Cox.

Hawaii News Now asked the DHHL for comment, but they had no response.

