Popular east Oahu lookout becomes nesting site for Red-tailed Tropicbirds

A tourist hot spot is now a new nesting site for a unique tropical bird known for its mid-air acrobatics.

Red-tailed Tropicbird chicks were found at the Lanai lookout on Oahu's east coast according to the Pacific Rim Conservation's Facebook page.

On Monday, the group says there were two new eggs and several new chicks.

The Red-tailed Tropicbird is known to pull off some unique in-flight moves that include flying backwards, vertical displays and circles.

The birds are identified with a bright red tail feather.

So far in 2017, the group has counted a record 70 nests.

The Kauai Sea Bird Project estimates there are fewer than 1,000 pairs in the state.

