After years apart, original silver place setting returned to USS Missouri

By Victoria Cuba and Pono Suganuma

HNN Summer Interns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -- After 17 years, the Mighty Mo welcomed back a lost piece of its history Tuesday.

In a private ceremony, the state of Missouri returned an original silver place setting.

The 16-piece set was used only for special occasions by naval officers during World War II.

“Today, Missouri is proud to place the original silverware set in ... the USS Missouri, the historical battleship that, for decades, provided freedom around the globe,” said Anthony Bamvakais, Missouri National Guard military executive, who spoke on behalf of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

The silver was originally part of a 281-piece set, which was granted to the USS Missouri when it was commissioned back in 1944.

The set was then displayed in the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum in Missouri, when the battleship was decommissioned in 1992.

"It’s special,” said Tobias Langcaon, who served as the captain’s steward aboard the USS Missouri from 1952-1955. “You know, to see this silver back, after so many years … I cannot believe this.”

The silver’s return symbolizes a strong bond between the states of Hawaii and Missouri.

“Our mission is to preserve the battleship and tell her story and place in history,” said Michael Carr, president and CEO of the USS Missouri Memorial Association. “One of those stories that’s always been missing has been the story of the silver and so now we can tell that story.”

The entire set originally cost $10,000, but is now estimated to be worth $250,000.

“We hope, of course with the cooperation of our friends in Missouri, to add a few pieces as time goes by,” Carr said.

Officials say that the public can catch a glimpse of the silver in the ward room on board the Mighty Mo in the near future.

