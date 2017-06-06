After 3 years abroad, Hokulea, Hikianalia reach Hawaiian waters

Tune in for a special broadcast of Hokulea's homecoming. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

It's a homecoming over three years in the making.

Polynesian voyaging canoe Hokulea, and her companion canoe Hikianalia, are in Hawaii waters, according to the Polynesian Voyaging Society's tracking map.

The long-awaited arrival of the canoes comes as the crew completes a three year, Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage.

After leaving Hawaii in May 2014, the canoe, guided by traditional navigation methods, made stops around the world in Tahiti, Easter Island, New York City, Australia, Bali and many other locations.

"Succession is part of the mission and we are so proud," Nainoa Thompson, pwo navigator and president of Polynesian Voyaging Society said."We made a promise to the next generation that we would train them to be able to navigate these canoes in the future."

The official public welcoming ceremony for the crew will be held at Magic Island on June 17, followed by a three-day celebratory event.

Prior to the homecoming, the crew will stop at Kahoolawe, Kalaupapa and Kualoa.

Once there, crew members will pay respect to the culture, history and environment of the islands before sailing to Honolulu.

Hawaii News Now will air a special broadcast of Hokulea's homecoming beginning at 7 a.m. on June 17.

