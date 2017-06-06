Dig out that change: Street parking rates are set to double in Honolulu this summer

Get ready drivers: Rates for street parking are poised to go way up starting this summer.

On Wednesday, the Honolulu City Council is expected to pass a measure doubling the hourly rate at many parking meters in Chinatown, Downtown Honolulu and in Waikiki.

Drivers currently pay $1.50 an hour to park in metered stall in the areas.

If the bill passes, the price would jump to $3 an hour.

Fees would be charged between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily, except on Sunday and holidays. In Waikiki, the fee would be charged from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The proposal would affect meter fees on 87 streets. That has some businesses worrying the hike will drive away customers.

At Manifest Cafe, the owner said the biggest challenge of doing business in Chinatown is creating an environment that's inviting.

Having to pay more to park doesn't help.

"I don't think it's going to be a positive impact. I mean no rate increase in any area is a positive impact," said Nicole Reed, of Manifest Cafe.

Many of Reed's neighbors agree.

The owner of Open Space Yoga said with limited stalls the issue of parking comes up enough as it is.

"They don't ask about homeless. They don't ask about drugs. They say, Where am I going to park?" said Mary Bastien.

Even with the increase, in most cases metered parking will still be cheaper than commercial parking lots.

Councilman Joey Manahan said if the city doesn't start charging more it would be forced to raise more property taxes. The parking increase proposal is expected to generate $4.5 million a year.

"This and the vehicle weight tax are the two measures that helped us balance the budget," said Manahan.

The money will be used to resurface roads and for mass transit, potentially including the rail project.

HERE'S A LOOK AT SOME OF THE AFFECTED ROADS:

Aala Pl. S. Beretania St. Kaheka St. Kapahulu Ave. Kokea St. Liliha St. Mission Ln. Piikoi St. Saratoga Rd. Vineyard St. Aala St. Bethel St. Kainehe St. Kapiolani Blvd. Koko Head Ave. Liona St. Nahua St. Pohukaina St. N. School St. Waialae Ave. Ahaha St. Cooke St. Kaiolu St. Kawaiahao St. Kuamoo St. Lunalilo St. Nimitz Hwy. Poni St. Seaside Ave. Waimanu St. Alapai St. Coral St. Kaiulani Ave. Keawe St. Kuhio Ave. Makaloa St. Nohonani St. Punchbowl St. Sheridan St. Walina St. Aloha Dr. Emily St. Kalaimoku St. Keeaumoku St. Kukui St. Makiki St. Nuuanu Ave. Puniu St. South St. Ward Ave. Amana St. Hale Makai St. Kalakaua Ave. Kihapai St. N. Kukui St. Maluniu Ave. Ohua Ave. Queen Emma St. Twelfth Ave. Young St. Auahi St. Halekauwila St. Kamaile St. Kinau St. Kuulei Rd. Maunakea St. Olohana St. Queen St. Uluniu Ave. Aulike St. Hoolai St. Kamakee St. King St. Lauhala St. Merchant St. Paoakalani Ave. River St. Uluniu St. Beach Walk Hotel St. Kanekapolei St. S. King St. Launiu St. Metcalf St. Pauahi St. Royal Hawaiian Ave. University Ave. Beretania St. Ilalo St. Kanunu St. Kohou St. Lewers St. Mililani St. Pensacola St. Rycroft St. Victoria St.

