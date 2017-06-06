Sentencing for Peter Boy's father will likely be delayed

Sentencing for Peter Boy's father, Peter Kema, will likely be delayed because not all of the evidence in the case has been collected, sources said.

Kema's sentencing for manslaughter is scheduled for Friday, but his attorney is expected to ask for a continuance, and the prosecutor won't object.

Kema hasn't yet been given a polygraph, sources tell Hawaii News Now, which is required under a plea deal.

Kema pleaded guilty in April to manslaughter in the death of his 6-year-old son, Peter Boy.

Under the terms of the plea arrangement, Kema will be spared the possibility of spending life in prison, instead serving a 20-year sentence for manslaughter and a concurrent, five-year sentence for hindering prosecution.

In exchange, he has to lead authorities to the location where he disposed of his son's remains.

Last month, he took prosecutors and police to a remote site along the Puna Coast but the terrain has made it difficult for police to search the waters, leaving the lie-detector test as the only barrier to Kema’s courtroom sentencing.

Both Kema and his wife, Jaylin, were quickly identified as the main suspects in their son’s death after his disappearance. In April 2016, the two were indicted for Peter Boy's death and subsequently pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges.

But in December, a big breakthrough: Jaylin Kema changed her plea to manslaughter, agreeing to testify in court against her husband.

