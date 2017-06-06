Hawaii News Now wins pair of Emmy awards for newscast excellence

Hawaii News Now, Hawaii's CBS and NBC affiliate station, won two regional Emmy Awards on Saturday for outstanding broadcast coverage of local news events, the only such awards won by a Hawaii television station in 2017.

The awards – for Best Daytime Newscast in a Medium Market and Best Evening Newscast in a Medium Market – were accepted on behalf of Hawaii News Now by news director Scott Humber during a ceremony at San Francisco's SFJAZZ Center.

"To win the Emmy for both best evening and best daytime newscast is an incredible achievement for our news team," Humber said. "Our Sunrise morning show, in particular, is fast approaching its 10th anniversary on air, and this was the first time in 9 tries that we brought home the golden statue."

The Emmy Award-winning entry for Best Daytime Newscast was Hawaii News Now Sunrise's coverage of the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Hawaii News Now Sunrise, the state's most-watched morning show, broadcast live from Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam in the hours before an official ceremony marking the anniversary of the deadly attack.

Coincidentally, Hawaii News Now's Best Evening Newscast Award was for an entry that centered upon the station's coverage of a sightseeing helicopter that crashed into Pearl Harbor, in waters just off the Arizona Memorial visitor's center.

All four of the Emmy Award nominations for Best Evening Newscast in a Medium Market were entries submitted by Hawaii News Now.

"We were extremely honored as a news organization to have been recognized with 4 nominations in the category," Humber said. "It’s validation for all the hard work and dedication that our entire team displays each day as we continue to serve the people of Hawaii. ."

Hawaii News Now was nominated for a station-record eleven Emmy Awards in 2017 for categories that also included Overall News Excellence and Special Events Coverage.

