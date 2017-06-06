Upon Hokulea's return, many remember the legacy of one man central to its worldwide voyage

Hokulea's Homecoming is getting On Wednesday, there will be a special Talk Story Event at Ward Village.More >>
Hokulea's Homecoming is getting On Wednesday, there will be a special Talk Story Event at Ward Village.More >>
The voyaging canoe Hokulea is set to return from its three-year voyage in June 2017, the Polynesian Voyaging Society announced Thursday.More >>
The voyaging canoe Hokulea is set to return from its three-year voyage in June 2017, the Polynesian Voyaging Society announced Thursday.More >>
Stories related to the 1997 disappearance of "Peter Boy" Kema Jr.More >>
After three years at sea, Hokulea is set to return to the islands.More >>
The first 100 owners of Park Lane -- the brand new, luxury condominium near Ala Moana Center -- will begin moving in this week.More >>
The first 100 owners of Park Lane -- the brand new, luxury condominium near Ala Moana Center -- will begin moving in this week.More >>