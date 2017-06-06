Upon Hokulea's return, many remember the legacy of one man central to its worldwide voyage

The voyaging canoe Hokulea is set to return from its three-year voyage in June 2017, the Polynesian Voyaging Society announced Thursday.

Hokulea's Homecoming is getting On Wednesday, there will be a special Talk Story Event at Ward Village.

This undated photo from the 1980s shows Ben Finney arriving aboard Hokulea in Aoterora (Image: Kamehameha Schools)

Next week, Hokulea prepares to return to Hawaii after three years at sea.

With preparations for the return ceremony underway, many are remembering one man who was central to the effort.

Ben Finney, who died last month at 83, was one of the founders of the Polynesian Voyaging Society and a pioneer in the field.

In fact, many say, voyaging in the Pacific would arguably not exist without him.

Finney was the last surviving founder of the society, and credited with challenging the scientific theory of the Polynesians' "accidental" voyage to Hawaii.

He also spearheaded the building and planning of the double-hulled sailing canoe Hokulea, the first traditional one of its kind in nearly 600 years.

Finney, a man of study, received his undergraduate degree at the University of California at Berkeley, a master’s degree at the University of Hawai and a doctoral degree at Harvard University.

At Hokulea's homecoming on June 17 at Magic Island, attendees will undoubtedly be thinking about Finney and his contributions.

On Tuesday, Polynesian Voyaging Society President Nainoa Thompson recalled Finney at a ceremony in which the governor signed measures that commit Hawaii to the pledges of the Paris Climate Accord.

“I miss my friend ... who believed in the power of exploration,” Thompson said. “Right now, he is so proud because he knows that Hawaii is going to be the beacon for the Earth and that was his premonition.”

Over the course of the three-year, round-the-world journey, Hokulea has traveled more than 50,000 nautical miles and visited 27 nations.

