Study: Oysters could help clean long-contaminated waters of Pearl Harbor

Marine biologists in Hawaii are teaming up with the U.S. Navy to determine whether the re-introduction of a popular shellfish to Pearl Harbor can help improve the water quality of the state's largest natural estuary.

Results from the new study, which centers around the placement of hundreds of oysters in Pearl Harbor waters, appear to indicate that the shellfish could help to significantly improve the harbor's ecosystem.

"The ultimate objective is to restore the oyster population there, to improve the ecology of the system," said Bruce Anderson, administrator of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources' Division of Aquatic Resources.

Nearly eight years ago, Kualoa Ranch began an oyster-growing operation at Molii, the state's largest and oldest fishpond. The ranch's oysters are grown to eat, but the ones that are being placed within Pearl Harbor serve an entirely different purpose.

"The Pearl Harbor project is important for us because it kind of takes what we're doing here at Kualoa Ranch and spreading the benefit around," said Morgan. "I think Molii fishpond is kind of like the prototype, the test drive of all oysters and how it impacts an ecosystem."

Some 500 of the oysters, contained within 14 cages, were recently placed in the shallow waters of the harbor's West Loch for about 100 days to see how they grow – and, hopefully, thrive.

"The oysters grew at remarkable rates. There's an abundance of food for them," said Dr. Paul Bienfang said, the marine biologist conducting the Pearl Harbor study. "They were also kept free from the sediments, which would be detrimental for them."

Bienfang is a former University of Hawaii professor and the president of Analytical Services. He said that a single adult Pacific oyster – the type being used in the Pearl Harbor study – can filter as many as 30 gallons of ocean water every day.

"Oysters actually clean out the water column," said Anderson. "They filter out microalgae and phytoplankton."

Anderson also helped devise a specially-designed basket that's proven highly efficient – one that floats, to help keep the oysters off the harbor floor.

"Thats the key," Bienfang said. "Because the sediments themselves are noxxic – they have no oxygen. If they were put directly into the sediment, they would die -- they would essentially suffocate."

Oysters have already had positive water-filtering impacts in other locations, namely the Mid-Atlantic's Chesapeake Bay.

"The goal here is bio-remediation, where we can clarify the water and make a difference in this iconic harbor," Bienfang said.

The oyster study at Pearl Harbor is scheduled to run through the end of the month.

The total cost of the study, Anderson said, will be approximately $100,000.

