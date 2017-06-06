Tuesday's Digital Shortcast

In the wake of President Trump's decision to pull the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, Governor Ige has signed legislation making Hawaii the first individual state to opt in instead. Plus, Mayor Caldwell backs a new plastic bag ban in Honolulu.

Lacy Deniz has these headlines and more in today's Digital Shortcast.

Click here to view it on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.