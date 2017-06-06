Executive tied to Waikele bunker blast that killed 5 found not guilty of any wrongdoing

In the patio of their Kaneohe home, Justin Kelii's relatives handle photographs of him and ponder memories. Kelii and four other men died in a fiery explosion at a Waikele storage bunker last year, while dismantling fireworks.

KANEOHE (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the patio of their Kaneohe home, Justin Kelii's relatives handle photographs of him and ponder memories. "We like to talk about him." his aunt Deborah Dulatre said. But reminiscing

In opening statements Tuesday, federal prosecutors said a company and one of its executive tied to a 2011 Waikele bunker blast that killed five employees showed a "reckless disregard" for safety.

An executive whose company was tied to a 2011 Waikele bunker blast that killed five employees was found not guilty Tuesday on three counts against him.

Jurors also cleared the company of any wrongdoing.

Prosecutors had argued that Charles Donaldson, director of operations for Donaldson Enterprises, allowed workers to dismantle fireworks -- cut them open and store the explosive powder in boxes in the bunker -- without a permit.

He showed a "reckless disregard" for safety, prosecutors said.

Donaldson was facing three counts: not having a proper permit for hazardous waste, and improper storage and treatment of hazardous waste.

Donaldson Enterprises used the storage bunker to dispose of illegal fireworks seized by federal authorities.

"This case is about reckless disregard for the law and safety and the permitting process put in place to keep us all safe from hazardous waste," said assistant U.S. Attorney Marc Wallenstein.

But Donaldson's lawyer, Thomas Otake, said his client "wasn't trying to hide anything."

"He wasn't trying to skirt some permitting issue. He was trying to comply," Otake said.

Otake told jurors that the 41-year-old is not guilty because the fireworks belonged to the federal government and that multiple agencies knew what he was doing. The defense attorney also pointed out that Donaldson tried to get a second permit after the first one expired, but that the state Department of Health had changed its rules.

A federal safety report found that the explosion was likely triggered when a heat source caused by shock or friction ignited some pyrotechnic powder.

Another man accused in the case, Donaldson Enterprises' project manager Carlton Finley, agreed to a plea deal in April.

