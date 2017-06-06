Hawaii becomes first state to formally adopt Paris Climate Accord pledges

Hawaii lawmakers and members of the state's Congressional delegation railed against President Trump's decision Thursday to pull the United States out of a global climate agreement.

Hawaii leaders to Trump: We'll stick to climate accord without you

Local scientists are reacting with anger and dismay after President Trump's decision Thursday to pull the United States out of the Paris accords aimed at slowing global warming and climate change.

Hawaii became the first state Tuesday to formally enact portions of the Paris Climate Accord pledges into law.

At the state Capitol building Tuesday afternoon, Gov. David Ige signed two bills into law that seek to make Hawaii a greener place to live.

The bill signing came less than two weeks after President Trump announced he was pulling the United States out of the climate accord, an agreement aimed at addressing climate change.

"As an island state, we are especially aware of the limits of our natural environment. We see the impacts of our actions," Ige said, at the ceremony. "In this day and age, it is time for states and governors to lead."

One of the laws signed by Ige on Tuesday expands strategies and mechanisms to reduce greenhouse gas emissions statewide in alignment with the principles and goals adopted in the Paris agreement.

The other establishes the Carbon Farming Task Force within the Office of Planning to identify agricultural and aquacultural practices to improve soil health and promote carbon sequestration in the state’s agricultural and aquaculturally sectors.

County mayors have also pledged support for the Paris Climate Accord pledges.

