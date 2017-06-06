'Right This Minute' host Christian Vera speaks on Sunrise

RightThisMinute journalists curate trending video content on TV, online and mobile before it goes viral every day. RTM hosts give the television audience the best videos of the day and the hosts share reactions and conversations similar to what the viewers are having with friends, family or co-workers as they look at a video. RTM also shares the story behind the video, skyping with contributors to offer additional information on a regular basis. All originals, no repeats, 52 weeks a year.

As co-host, Christian Vera adds a real flair to every show with her take on all sorts of videos covering many category niches. She especially loves any focus on world issues, fashion, travel and art. She worked as a reporter and host for E! News Now and for KTLA-TV as a red-carpet correspondent at the Grammys before joining RightThisMinute. Fluent in Spanish, she produced and hosted On the Up News for the Latin cable network NuvoTV (formerly Si TV) and appeared on shows for mun2, the cable network owned by NBC Universal and aimed at young Latinos.

