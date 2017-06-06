'Right This Minute' host Christian Vera speaks on Sunrise

RightThisMinute journalists curate trending video content on TV, online and mobile before it goes viral every day. RTM hosts give the television audience the best videos of the day and the hosts share reactions and conversations similar to what the viewers are having with friends, family or co-workers as they look at a video. RTM also shares the story behind the video, skyping with contributors to offer additional information on a regular basis. All originals, no repeats, 52 weeks a year.
As co-host, Christian Vera adds a real flair to every show with her take on all sorts of videos covering many category niches. She especially loves any focus on world issues, fashion, travel and art. She worked as a reporter and host for E! News Now and for KTLA-TV as a red-carpet correspondent at the Grammys before joining RightThisMinute. Fluent in Spanish, she produced and hosted On the Up News for the Latin cable network NuvoTV (formerly Si TV) and appeared on shows for mun2, the cable network owned by NBC Universal and aimed at young Latinos.
Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.