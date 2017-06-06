Hoku award-winning comedian Brandi Morgan talks about Female Comics of Hawaii

Honolulu has a fun and diverse comedy scene. The Female Comics of Hawaii was created to give women comedians a platform to showcase their talent. The Female Comics of Hawaii and Erika Swartzkopf have produced 34 successful shows on four islands in five years since Apr 2012. They are the only all-female standup comedy group in Hawaii.

Their next show will be on Saturday June 10th at Jazz Minds Honolulu from 7:30-9:30. This year's Wahine Comedy Festival will be held in Kapaa, Kauai at Trees Lounge Nov 10-11th.

The show will appeal to all genders – it’s not really a show by “female comics,” but rather a show by comedians that happen to be female.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.