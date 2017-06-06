Monterey Bay Canners to host Weekly Band Jam for up-and-coming artists

The Weekly Band Jam and open mic is an event created with Monterey Bay Canners to give a platform for anyone who plays an instrument and or sings to have an opportunity to get on stage and perform to a crowd. Everyone is welcome to come and jam.
Originally lasting for 2 hours, the weekly event has been extended to 3 hours due to popular demand. The weekly Band Jam happens every Sunday night starting at 7 p.m. The house band starts the night off and, as the night goes by, people can come up with their instrument and/or voice to perform. All styles of music are played and welcome.
