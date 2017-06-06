Billy V: Clooney welcomes twins, The Rock, Kuana Torres Kahele, Bruno Mars

George and Amal Clooney have welcomed twins Ella and Alexander. Clooney's publicist Stan Rosenfield said both are "happy, healthy and doing fine." Rosenfield joked that "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

Take a look at this picture of Hawaii News Now alum Teri Okita and James Cordon of the late late show. Teri caught up with Cordon, because he's broadcasting from London for three days - tonight, tomorrow and Thursday. There will be a star-studded lineup and he'll premiere a new carpool karaoke. He also says the show must go on in the wake of recent terror attacks in his home country, saying the world needs some comic relief. They've also redone the show open in light of the recent events. You can tune in on KGMB tonight at 11:30.

Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson put a lengthy Instagram Post online. He says "When my bestie, George (an extremely rare Albino silverback) gets hangry. Hungry + angry. Blown away by this technology. Makin' a cool movie for you guys here on set of #Rampage." In the post the actor on the right is wearing ground breaking "performance capture" to bring "George" the Silverback to life. It uses over 30 special cameras to "see" the performance of "George" allowing the digital artists to make the most realistic animations possible. That's a "facial capture helmet" and they can record every muscle movement and expression and emotion of George as goes on a rampage.

Kuana Torres Kahele posts up on FB: "BACK TO WORK" Inventorying and packing CDs to ship. Our living room is a warehouse about three quarters of the time. Mahalo to my friends and fans, new and old, that continue to support my music. Alooooooooooha!"

The 24k Magic World Tour continues for Bruno Mars. He has been on stages in Poland, Sweden, Italy and Hungary. He is in France tonight and tomorrow and in Italy and Switzerland this weekend. He's begins his US swing thru the world tour in Las Vegas starting July 15.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.