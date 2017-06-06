Business Report: Current streaming of classic rock albums

With everybody else saying how swell "Sergeant Pepper" was, the British financial magazine The Economist compared its Spotify streaming with all the other Beatles albums. Median streams per album track shows eight other Beatles albums more popular. "Abbey Road" did best. My own favorite, the white album, came in second. They also counted individual songs most streamed. Tops was "Here Comes the Sun," which is not a Lennon-McCartney song. George Harrison wrote it.

I'm seeing some critics talk about Sergeant Pepper not wearing well, and a few more practical listeners attribute the change in popularity to the fact that people listen to individual tracks out of context, which would clearly make it harder to appreciate a concept album. For me, it's merely changing musical taste. Later generations will like some music more, some less. I have a son in his forties and a daughter in her thirties, both extensively family with the music of my generation, and not only do their favorites differ from mine, they differ from each other's.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.