Town hall meeting to address brush fires, vandalism in Hawaii Kai

Hawaii lawmakers will be hosting a meeting Tuesday night to address the recent brush fires and vandalism in the Hawaii Kai community.

The Honolulu police and fire departments will also be there to share some insight into their investigations.

Fifteen fires were reported in the Kamilonui Valley area since March 20. A man was arrested on suspicion of arson, but was released pending further investigation.

Also, someone cut the rigging on dozens of canoes stored at Maunalua Bay last month. It happened three times in the span of a week.

The town hall meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at Hahaione Elementary School.

