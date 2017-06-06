Hawaii is one of the safest states in the country, new report says

Safety can come in many forms, but looking at it from a broader perspective, Hawaii is one of the safest states in the country, a new report says.

The financial website WalletHub compared all 50 states across five key metrics: Personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness.

After analyzing all the data, it ranked Hawaii as the 10th safest state.

The state ranked second for high financial safety when looking at data for unemployment, poverty, credit scores, fraud, identity theft and uninsurance rates.

Hawaii also ranked 10th for emergency preparedness.

The lowest ranking? 42nd for road safety.

WalletHub says Vermont was ranked the safest state in the nation followed by Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota and New Hampshire. The least safe states were Missouri, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Mississippi.

