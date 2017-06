The public is asked to stay out of the waters of Puhi Bay off the Big Island after a wastewater spill.

The state Department of Health said a leaking pipe caused the spill from the Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Warning signs have been posted and water samples are being tested.

Beachgoers are asked to stay out of the water until the signs have been removed.

