Firefighters battle brush fire in Kunia

Honolulu firefighters spent most of Monday afternoon battling a brush fire in Kunia that scorched about 20 acres.

The Honolulu Fire Department said the blaze broke out just after 12:30 p.m. along Kunia Road.

Firefighters managed to contain the flames by 3:30 p.m., then spent the afternoon putting out hot spots around the Hawaii Country Club golf course.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter also made water drops.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

