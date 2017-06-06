Forecast: Trade winds ease, but could still be breezy

Trade winds will ease just a bit today, but could still be breezy at times.

The forecast calls for east-northeast winds peaking at 15-20 mph. A few clouds and showers are riding the wind and falling mainly windward and mauka.

Sunshine will be plentiful and warm Honolulu to 87 degrees this afternoon.

Surf is diminishing along east shores as the winds start to drop. Small swells will roll in for both town and country shorelines later this week, but stay well below advisory levels.

Surf today will be 2-5 feet east, 1-3 feet south, less than 2 feet north and west.

No marine or weather advisories are posted.

- Dan Cooke

