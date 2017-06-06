Hawaii solar energy programs for low-income families failing

HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii Gov. David Ige's plan to make solar energy available to the masses by creating a community program has not taken off after two years of deliberation.

This has led to the state's wealthy residents being the ones reaping solar benefits.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the governor's community solar law was signed in 2015, but has yet to help homeowners. In addition, a loan program designed to help make energy more affordable for low-income families is also floundering.

Hawaii Chief Economist Eugene Tian says the only incentives that have seen success have gone primarily to the wealthy. From 2011 to 2014, about 43 percent of residents who claimed the state's renewable-energy tax credit made more than $100,000, an income bracket that accounts for 14 percent of the population.

