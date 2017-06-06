Oahu's west side welcomes hometown heroes after big UFC win in Brazil

Crowds of mixed martial arts fans from across the state are expected to come out to Honolulu airport on Monday to welcome newly-crowned UFC champion Max Holloway back home.

He set the tone for the local boys at UFC 212, winning the first fight of the main event in Brazil on Saturday. But, upon his return to Oahu, Makaha's Yancy Medeiros purposely tried to avoid the limelight as hundreds flocked to Honolulu Airport to welcome home him and newly crowned featherweight champion, Max Holloway. "I'm just trying to ninja and go through the dark side and just take some pictures," said Medeiros.

As mixed martial arts fans across the state clamor for an opportunity to watch UFC champion Max Holloway defend his belt on Hawaiian soil, state tourism officials say they have not yet had any official conversations with the league about bringing an event to Hawaii.

HTA: No official conversations yet with UFC about Hawaii event

Hundreds of west side residents lined the streets around Waianae Mall on Monday as they anxiously waited for their hometown heroes to arrive.

Newly-crowned UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway and welterweight contender Yancy Medeiros landed at Honolulu airport around 1:30 p.m., where a huge crowd of supporters greeted them with lei, kisses and hugs.

The two then hopped on a party bus and made their way home to the west side, where they held a meet and greet at Waianae Mall's parking lot.

Even after a long 18-hour flight from Brazil, Holloway and Medeiros spent hours in the sweltering heat with fans, who formed long lines for a chance to get an autograph and a photo with the two.

"We had a great homecoming at the airport but then you come here and there's at least 1,000 people here," said Holloway. "It's a great feeling. We got the most loving people on this side, you know? And this isn't only for Waianae or Hawaii, this is for the world."

"It's unbelievable support," Medeiros said. "Every time I'm in the octagon, I look at the camera and I got to turn on for Hawaii. Brazil was lovely, but Makaha boy had to come back home."

No doubt about it, the two young men are inspiring many across the islands.

"It's just an awesome feeling," said Waianae resident Clarissa Kwiatkowski. "I don't think too many people knew about Waianae, Hawaii before Max and Yancy. There are so many kids around, just follow your dreams."

"I feel proud and it just motivates me to do better with what I believe in and when I achieve that, then I can celebrate just like this," said young fan Joseph Uta.

The celebration will continue on Saturday. A homecoming parade is being planned in Nanakuli.

