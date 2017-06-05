Medeiros 'overwhelmed' by response upon return from UFC 212

He set the tone for the local boys at UFC 212, winning the first fight of the main event in Brazil on Saturday. But, upon his return to Oahu, Makaha's Yancy Medeiros purposely tried to avoid the limelight as hundreds flocked to Honolulu Airport to welcome home him,l and newly crowned featherweight champion, Max Holloway.

"I'm just trying to ninja and go through the dark side and just take some pictures," said Medeiros. "Just see if I can squeeze my way through. I know Max is the champ and he's one big motivation for me."

While Holloway may be dominating the headlines, it was Medeiros who got the local fighters started off on the right foot on Saturday night - taking down Erick Silva by TKO in the second round of the first event on the main card.

The win was the 29-year-old's second straight, and his fifth in his last seven fights. When it comes to what's next for Medeiros, he says he's not focused on picking an opponent, rather the location.

"Bring it to Hawaii. How can we not?," said Medeiros. "This support this is what we strive for. You know, anybody, bring it to the table. Put me here. I'll be the first fight on the first card here... I'd love to fight in Hawaii, that's the biggest [thing]. Fight in Hawaii"