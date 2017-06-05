From Hawaii to San Diego, 75th anniversary of Battle of Midway commemorated

Ceremonies from Midway Atoll to San Diego on Monday commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Midway, one of the most important naval battles in the United States.

Six months after the attack on Pearl Harbor, the U.S. defeated Japan in this historic battle, turning the tide of World War II.

The U.S. Navy, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Park Service commemorated the day at both Midway Atoll and at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument at Pearl Harbor.

Current and retired veterans were honored for their sacrifice and success in aiding and leading the U.S. and allied forces to victory.

"We commemorate this event in history to give honor to those who carried it out and to those who continue to carry forth the American spirit of sacrifice, service, duty and over-coming adversity with honor, courage and commitment,” said retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Andrew Singer.

Remarks were also heard from the deputy director for intelligence at U.S. Pacific Command, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Pacific Regional Director Robyn Thorson, and World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument Superintendent Jacqueline Ashwell.

“There are moments of history that are stunningly singular and stand out as pivotal where destiny does turn on a moment, such was the battle of Midway,” said Thorson. “Thank you to the veterans of all branches of the service, including those at today’s ceremony and those on active duty, our American lives and livelihood stands on your shoulders.”

Two veterans of the Battle of Midway were in attendance at Pearl Harbor to represent the remaining survivors. Col. John F. Miniclier and Sgt. Edgar R. Fox were among the sailors, aviators and marines who fought against the Japanese.

The U.S. Navy ended the celebration with a ceremonial salute and wreath laying.

